T-Pain On an episode of The Breakfast Club, T-Pain spoke about becoming "mega-rich," losing everything, and then being wealthy again. The artist reportedly had $40 million in the bank, but terrible real estate investments and irresponsible spending habits, such as purchasing a Bugatti and returning it five months later for $400,000 less than he paid, left him bankrupt. "I had to borrow money to get my kids Burger King," he said.