Eucalyptus Tree Eucalyptus trees are native in Australia, but they are some of the best screening trees for homes in India. This is so because of their fast growth rate and thick foliage. They ensure privacy, reduce noise pollution, and bring refreshing scents. Their low-maintenance nature and adaptability to diverse climates and soil types make them fit for Indian environments. They provide an atmosphere of serenity as screening trees, hence improving the quality of life for most Indian residents.