10 Largest forests in the world

The world's largest tropical rainforest, spanning 6.7 million square kilometers. Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, Suriname, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, French Guiana, and Guyana are the nine nations that make up its territory. Approximately 16,000 species and 390 billion trees call it home.
Congo Rainforests:
The second-largest tropical rainforest in the world is located in the Congo Basin, which spans Central Africa. Encompasses around 10,000 plant species, 3.7 million square kilometers, and the critically endangered mountain gorilla.
Valdivian Forests:
This temperate rainforest, which blends deciduous and evergreen trees, is tucked away in Chile and Argentina and covers an area of over 248,100 square kilometers. It is a remarkable natural landscape full of ancient trees and various scenes.
Taiga Forest:
Also known as the Boreal Forest, it covers a substantial area of eastern and northern Russia as well as northern and eastern Canada. Plenty of coniferous trees, which creates a breathtakingly beautiful snowy scene during the winter. The Taiga, with its extreme cold, offers amazing, albeit challenging, landscapes to explore.
Tongass National Forest:
Known for being the biggest national forest in the United states, it is located in Alaska. With a total area of over 68,000 square kilometers, it has stunning scenery and a wide range of fauna.
Daintree Rainforest:
The Daintree Rainforest, to be found in Queensland, Australia, stands as the largest continuous tropical rainforest in the nation. Renowned for its breathtaking beauty, it harbors a wealth of distinctive flora and fauna found nowhere else
Great Bear Rainforest:
The temperate rainforest along British Columbia's central and northern coast covers 6.4 million hectares. It's renowned for rare wildlife like the white Kermode (spirit) bear, grizzly bears, and thriving salmon populations.
Black Forest Germany:
The Black Forest in southwest Germany, known for its dense evergreen canopy and picturesque villages, has been a wellspring of inspiration for fairytales such as Hansel and Gretel, Rapunzel, and Sleeping Beauty.
The Bialowieza Forest is a recognized World Heritage Site by UNESCO. This old forest, one of the largest and last remaining remnants of ancient woodland in Europe, is situated along the border between Poland and Belarus.
Yakushima, Japan:
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Yakushima is home to ancient cedar trees, some of which are over a millennium old. Explore roads lined with moss growing on rocks, tall antique trees, and verdant woodlands.