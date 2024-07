Easter Island, Chile Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, is a remote island in Chile, located 2,200 miles off the coast. It is known for its 887 moai statues, carved by the Rapa Nui people between 1250 and 1500 C.E. The island is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is the closest landmass to the oceanic pole of inaccessibility, Point Nemo. It is more than 1,000 miles from the coasts of Easter Island, Ducie Island, and Maher Island off Antarctica.