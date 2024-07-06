10 places you can visit when you are in Guwahati

Sentinel Digital Desk
Kamakhya Temple: One of the most renowned and sacred temple dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya. Located on the hill top of Nilachal Hills in Guwahati. It is a must visit if you are in Guwahati.
Umananda Temple: Situated in the peacock island which is the smallest river island in the middle of the might Brahmaputra River. This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra: It is a cultural institution which has a cultural museum and library which demonstrates and performs cultural identities of Assam.
Navagraha Temple: Located in the Chitrachal Hill in the eastern region of Guwahati City. The deity worshipped in this temple is Navagraha which implies the nine prime celestial elements.
Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden: If you are someone who loves flora and fauna, this is a good place to visit in Guwahati. It is considered to be the biggest zoo in north east region with 432 acres of land.
Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre: It is a cultural heritage centre where one can enjoy the beautiful view of river Brahmaputra. A good place to visit in Guwahati.
Purva Tirupati Sri Balaji Mandir: It is a white temple as similar to south Indian style of temple architecture dedicated to Lord Venkateswara.
Brahmaputra River Cruise: This is cruise that runs between the months of November to April. One can go for Lunch Cruise, Sunset Cruise and Dinner Cruise.
Deepor Beel: It is a freshwater lake where one can see lot of migratory birds and also has good natural views.
Regional Science Centre: One who is fond of science museums, this is a place to visit. It has planetarium, 3D shows, mirror magic, and many more to explore.