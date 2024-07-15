10 Wonderful road trips in India one should experience once in their lifetime

Sentinel Digital Desk
Manali to Leh: This is one of the best road trips one can ever experience in their lifetime. At an elevation of about 13000 feet, this adventurous road trip offers majestic, snowcapped mountains, thrilling roads with mesmerizing views.
Guwahati to Tawang: This is one of the best road trips one can have when in Northeast. The trip is filled with amazing mountain views, adventurous roads, monasteries, streams, waterfalls. A must thrilling road trip one can’t miss.
Golden triangle: Most popular road trip one can have if one wants to explore the cultural and historical side of India. It covers three cities; Delhi, Agra and Jaipur offering historical monuments, temples, vibrant cultures, food and markets around.
Bangalore to Coorg: This is a beautiful road trip in the southern part of India. Road trip among the lush green forests, coffee plantations and hill views makes it more peaceful.
Delhi to Rishikesh: Start your beautiful road along the Ganga River, ashrams, temples surrounded by peaceful in the beauty of nature.
Ahmedabad to Kutch: A road trip from Ahmedabad among the vast white desert of Kutch gives a surreal view. Enjoy the vibrant culture of Gujarat, their food, dance, music and enjoy the beautiful sunsets and the dreamy night sky of the Rann of Kutch.
Mumbai to Goa: A road trip along the Western Ghats that offers beautiful scenic views landscapes of hills to coastal vibes of sea.
Chennai to Pondicherry: This is one of the best road trips in south India. Enjoy the southern beaches, sunsets, cultures and the French colony and many more giving a relaxed vibes.
Shillong to Cherrapunji: Drive along the scenic roads of Meghalaya, which offers beautiful hilly vibes, cold breeze flowing; giving it all together a calming environment.
Bagdogra to Darjeeling: A beautiful road trip in the eastern part of India in among the tea plantations, curvy roads, pine trees and small trains running by the roadside, to this small hill station will make you feel amazing.