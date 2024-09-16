13-Year-Old Chennai Girl Breaks Record with 800 kg Millet Portrait of PM Modi

Sentinel Digital Desk
A 13-year-old student, Presley Shekinah from Chennai, made headlines by setting a world record. She painted a huge portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 12 hours non-stop, using 800 kg of millet, as a tribute for his birthday on September 17.
Presley Shekinah, a class 8 student at Vellammal School in Chennai, created a 600-square-foot portrait of PM Modi. Starting at 8:30 am, she worked tirelessly for 12 hours, finishing the painting at 8:30 pm.
Presley’s remarkable effort was recognized by the UNICO World Record under the student achievement category. R Sivaraman, the director of UNICO World Records, honored her with a certificate and medal for her incredible achievement.
Presley's parents, Pratap Selvam and Sankeerani, along with her school’s administrators and teachers, praised her achievement.