15-Year-Old Teen Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded for Excessive Mobile Use

A 15-year-old girl from Ambernath, Maharashtra, allegedly died by suicide after being scolded by her mother for spending too much time on her mobile phone. The tragic incident occurred on September 26.
After being reprimanded, the girl consumed rat poison in response. She was rushed to a local hospital as her condition worsened.
As her health deteriorated, the girl was transferred to a hospital in Mumbai. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save her, she passed away on October 2.
Authorities from the Ambernath police station confirmed that a case of accidental death was registered, based on the medical findings.
This heartbreaking event underscores growing concerns about youth mental health and the impact of excessive mobile phone use, reminding us of the need for open communication and support for young people.