16th BRICS Summit 2024: Key Takeaways from the Kazan Declaration

Sentinel Digital Desk
Russia-Ukraine War
BRICS countries emphasized the need for all countries to follow the UN Charter. They appreciated efforts aimed at peacefully resolving the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
Middle East Tensions
BRICS expressed serious concern about the escalating violence in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, which resulted in civilian deaths and destruction of infrastructure. They condemned attacks in Lebanon and called for an end to military actions.
Western Sanctions
The BRICS countries voiced their concern about the negative impact of unilateral sanctions on the global economy. They stressed that such actions hinder international trade and the achievement of sustainable development goals.
BRICS Cross-Border Payment System
BRICS supports faster, more efficient, and low-cost cross-border payment systems. They welcomed the use of local currencies in transactions, aiming to reduce trade barriers.
BRICS Grain Exchange
Russia proposed creating a BRICS Grain Exchange to facilitate the trade of agricultural commodities. The initiative could later expand to cover other agricultural sectors.
Preventing Future Pandemics
BRICS supports the development of an Integrated Early Warning System to prevent future pandemics. They also back the BRICS Vaccine Center’s efforts to research and develop vaccines.
Conservation of Big Cats
India proposed the creation of an International Big Cats Alliance to protect endangered species like tigers, lions, and leopards. BRICS countries are encouraged to work together on this initiative.