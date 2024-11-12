2024 Set to Be Hottest Year on Record, WMO Warns

Sentinel Digital Desk
2024 is on track to become the hottest year ever recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). Global temperatures have reached unprecedented levels, raising serious concerns.
From January to September, the global mean surface temperature was 1.54°C above pre-industrial levels, according to the WMO report released at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29).
The rise in temperatures is driven by an intense El Niño event and increasing greenhouse gas concentrations, marking a critical point for climate change impacts worldwide.
The WMO's "State of the Climate 2024" report highlights that global warming is intensifying risks, especially for vulnerable communities, with impacts on health, equality, and sustainable development.
In Guwahati, November temperatures remain around 30°C, unusually high for this time of year, as the city typically cools down with the onset of winter.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns that the “climate catastrophe” threatens health, peace, and development, urging immediate global action to combat climate change.