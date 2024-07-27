4 Players From Northeast In India’s Contingent For Paris Olympics 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Despite rain, the roughly four-hour 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony went off without a hitch. Athletes arrived via boat and cruised down the Seine for the Parade of Nations. The ceremony highlighted historic Paris landmarks, including the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral and the Louvre.
India will be represented in Paris by 117 athletes, including 70 men and 47 women from 16 different sports. The delegation also includes 140 support personnel and authorities. Four athletes from the northeast will represent the country in the global sporting event.
Here are four players from Northeast who will represent India at Paris Olympics 2024:
Tarundeep Rai will make his fourth Olympic appearance this time. He will compete in both the men's individual and team archery competitions.
Lovlina Borgohain, who made history as the first Olympic medalist from Assam at the Tokyo Olympics, will compete in the 75 kg category of women's boxing, hoping to win gold for her country.
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu of Manpur opened India's medal tally on the first day of the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2022. She lifted 202 kg and won silver in the women's 49kg event. For the first time in Olympic history, India earned a medal on the first day.
Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma, who hails from Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai in Imphal East, is one of the Indian national men's hockey team's strongest midfield players and will represent India at Paris.