Assam Shines at 70th National Film Awards: 3 Films Awarded and 2 Received Special Mentions

Sentinel Digital Desk
The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were declared today for films that were released in the year 2022. Three films from the state were named winners, while two others received special mentions.
Emuthi Puthi by Kulanandini Mahanta was named the Best Feature Film In Assamese.
Sikaisal by Dr Bobby Sarma Baruah won Best Feature Film In Tiwa.
Xunyota by Nabapan Deka won the Best Short Film.
Meanwhile, two Non - Feature Films received special mentions in the 70th National Film Awards.