5 Must-Visit Camping Sites in India for Adventure Enthusiasts

Sentinel Digital Desk
India, with its diverse landscapes, offers countless opportunities for camping enthusiasts. Here are the top five camping sites in India you shouldn't miss.
1. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
This isolated valley is known for its snow-capped peaks, ancient monasteries, and picturesque villages. Camping by the Spiti River offers tranquility and breathtaking views.
2. Chandratal Lake, Himachal Pradesh
Located at 4,300 meters, this crescent-shaped lake provides an unforgettable camping experience. The crystal-clear water reflecting the rugged mountains creates a surreal setting.
3. Solang Valley, Manali
Known for adventure sports, Solang Valley also offers excellent camping options. Set up your tent amid lush meadows with panoramic views of snow-covered peaks.
4. Tso Moriri, Ladakh
This high-altitude lake in Ladakh is perfect for campers seeking solitude. Surrounded by barren mountains, Tso Moriri offers a peaceful escape into nature.
5. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Nestled along the banks of the Ganges, Rishikesh provides a serene camping environment. Enjoy the peaceful riverbank, with opportunities for yoga and spiritual experiences.