5 Ways To Enhance Brain Fitness

Brain fitness has basic principles: variety and curiosity. When anything you do becomes second nature, you need to make a change. Here are the five effective ways to enhance your brain fitness:.1. Play GamesSudoku, crossword puzzles, and electronic games can all help your brain's speed and memory. These games require logic, vocabulary, math, and other talents. These games are also enjoyable..2. MeditationDaily meditation is one of the most beneficial things you can do for your mental and physical well being. Meditation not only helps you relax, but it also exercises your brain..3. Eat For Your BrainYour brain requires you to consume healthy fats. Concentrate on fish oils from wild salmon, walnuts, flax seeds, and olive oil. Eat more of these foods and fewer saturated fats..4. Physical ExerciseEngaging in physical activity also stimulates the brain. Your brain is forced to pick up new motor skills, distance perception, and balancing exercises when you move your body..5. Learn A New SkillLearning a new skill activates several parts of the brain. Your memory comes into play; you learn new movements and have different associations with objects.