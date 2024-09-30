5-Year-Old Boy Gang Raped in UP; Bystanders Record and Share Video Online

Sentinel Digital Desk
In the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, a five-year-old boy was allegedly gang-raped by men, and the only thing that a few bystanders did was record a video and post it on social media.
The incident reportedly occurred on September 19, but it wasn't discovered until one week later, on September 26. This occurred as a result of a complaint made to the local police station by the victim's grandfather.
As per the complaint, the boy was lured by Arsh Junaid, one of the accused, to an unknown location where he was sexually assaulted by Mobin and Shamim, the other accused. Two other men passing by recorded the act and later shared it on social media.
According to the complaint, the victim told his grandfather about the incident on September 26 after experiencing severe pain. The grandfather of the victim also stated that they confronted the accused about the incident at their home. However, the accused abused and threatened him with “dire consequences”.
The accused are currently on the run, and police are looking into an enmity between the families. An FIR has been registered under sections 140-4 (kidnapping), 351-2 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional assault) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, as well as sections of the Pocso Act.