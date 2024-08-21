6 Stunning Visa-Free Island Destinations for Indians

Sentinel Digital Desk
These island destinations offer a variety of experiences and are perfect for your next getaway. No visa hassles, just beautiful places waiting to be explored!
A tropical paradise famous for its lush landscapes, vibrant culture, and stunning beaches. Indian passport holders can visit Bali visa-free for up to 30 days.
Known for its crystal-clear waters, luxury resorts, and breathtaking coral reefs. Indians can stay visa-free in the Maldives for up to 90 days.
An island with diverse culture, beautiful beaches, and great hiking trails. Indians can enjoy a visa-free stay in Mauritius for up to 60 days.
An archipelago offering pristine beaches and rich marine life. Indians can explore Seychelles visa-free for up to 90 days.
A South Pacific gem with friendly locals and stunning natural beauty. Indians can visit Fiji without a visa for up to 4 months.
This Caribbean paradise is known for its volcanic landscapes and lovely beaches. Indian passport holders can stay visa-free for up to 90 days.