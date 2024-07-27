7 Big Moments From The Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Paris Olympic 2024 opening ceremony on Friday featured a lot of things at once. The weather dampened the atmosphere, but several of the performances were ground-breaking and genre-defying, and the ceremony on the Seine River, the first Summer Games opening event outside of a stadium, was unparalleled.
Here are the seven big moments from the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony:
1. A Rainy Start
The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 began with a dramatic twist as rain lashed the event. Despite the downpour, the audience's enthusiasm remained undeterred, adding an unexpected yet memorable element to the festivities.
2. Celine Dion's Comeback
Music legend Celine Dion made a grand comeback, performing some of her most iconic songs. Her powerful voice resonated through the venue, captivating the audience and marking a significant highlight of the evening.
3. A French Classic Tribute
The ceremony paid homage to France's rich cultural heritage with a stunning performance of French classics. This segment celebrated the nation’s artistic legacy, blending music, dance, and spectacular visual effects.
4. Lady Gaga Steals the Show
Pop superstar Lady Gaga delivered a show-stopping performance that left the audience in awe. Her electrifying presence and powerful performance were among the most talked-about moments of the night.
5. Message of Unity
A poignant segment of the ceremony highlighted athletes who have overcome discrimination. This powerful display emphasized the values of unity and inclusivity, resonating deeply with the global audience.
6. Diverse Musical Performances
The opening ceremony featured a rich tapestry of music from around the world. From traditional to contemporary sounds, the diverse musical performances celebrated the global unity of the Olympic Games.
7. A Historic Venue
For the first time, the opening ceremony was held along the River Seine, outside a traditional stadium. This innovative approach offered a stunning backdrop of Paris’s iconic landmarks, making it a historic and visually captivating event.