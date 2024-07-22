7 Big Revelations By Gautam Gambhir And BCCI Chief Collector

Sentinel Digital Desk
India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and selection committee chief, Ajit Agarkar, held a joint press conference before the team's departure to Sri Lanka for a white-ball series consisting of three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals. During the press conference in Mumbai, Agarkar and Gambhir expressed their perspectives on some of the most talked-about topics in Indian cricket. Here are the seven biggest takeaways from the Gautam Gambhir - Ajit Agarkar Press Conference:
Gautam Gambhir has not ruled out the prospect of picking the experienced duo for the next ODI World Cup in 2027. Gambhir, on the other hand, put a clear criteria for their selection, stating that the two could play for the team if they maintain their fitness.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Hardik's fitness difficulties allowed Suryakumar Yadav to take the T20I captaincy. However, the powerful hitter is currently not included in India's ODI squad. The return of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer has intensified Surya's ODI challenge.
With an intense test schedule ahead of the Indian team, the selection committee opted to give Ravindra Jadeja a break by not choosing him for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Agarkar confirmed that the spin-bowling all-rounder was not dropped from the squad.
The opening batter has been named Team India's vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is. The huge decision comes as a result of BCCI's long-term ambitions for him. Agarkar revealed that Gill plays in all three formats, and the selectors want him to gain leadership experience and polish his talents.
While confirming that Hardik is still an incredibly crucial player for the team, Agarkar admitted that the selectors' first concern is the all-rounder's fitness. The team administration expects that Hardik's workload and skill set will be better managed as he is not captain.
The veteran pacer has not played for India since the end of the ODI World Cup last year. Agarkar stated that Shami has resumed bowling in the nets and may be available for the Test series against Bangladesh.
As the rumors about Kohli's relation with Gambhir continue to circulate, the India head coach confirmed that both will be battling for the same team, thus their viewpoints will not be divided. Gambhir declined to make headlines for TRPs about their personal relationship, claiming that it is a private matter between them.