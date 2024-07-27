7 Most Dangerous Countries In The World

Sentinel Digital Desk
Every year, the Institute for Economics and Peace releases its Global Peace Index report. This report is the only one of its kind that measures how dangerous or safe a nation is based on 23 different indicators, including political terror, deaths from internal conflict, and murder rate.
The GPI report evaluates 163 countries that account for more than 99.7% of the world’s total population. The factors analyzed in the report are grouped into three different areas: Safety and Security, Ongoing Conflict, and Militarization. Here are the top 7 most dangerous countries:
With a 2023 score of 3.448 (slightly safer than 2022's 3.554), Afghanistan remains the most dangerous country in the world for the sixth year in a row.
According to the United Nations, Yemen is still immersed in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. More than six years of ongoing military conflict has forced 4.3 million people to leave their homes and put 14 million people at risk of starvation and deadly disease.
Syria's 2023 GPI of 3.294 can be attributed to ongoing conflict, civil unrest, and widespread violent crime, including robberies, assaults, carjacking, and kidnappings.
The least-peaceful country in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Sudan has been hampered by high levels of internal conflict and remains in a challenging situation. The country is grappling with significant issues related to ongoing conflict, political instability, and humanitarian crises.
Poverty and political unrest are an everyday occurrence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with rebels and armed forces wandering certain areas at will. Crimes, including murder, rape, kidnapping, carjackings, burglaries, muggings, and highway robberies, are fairly common.
While most of the fighting in the Russo-Ukrainian War is taking place in Ukraine, Russia actually ranked as the more dangerous of the two countries, for the period that encompasses the second year of the military conflict.
Of all the countries on the list, Ukraine has experienced the largest deterioration in overall score both regionally and globally. This is primarily due to the Russian invasion in February 2022, which led to widespread conflict, mass displacements, and severe humanitarian crises.