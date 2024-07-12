7 Rare Disease that exists in the world

Sentinel Digital Desk
Alice in wonderland syndrome: It is a rare disease which disrupts the brain’s sensory process. In this disease the person feels like anything appears to be either smaller or larger around them as compared to the normal sizes.
Tree Man Syndrome: This disease is known as Epidermodysplasia verruciformis. It is a rare genetic immune disorder. This is a skin condition that causes bark like growths.
Foreign accent syndrome: This is a rare mental condition where a person starts speaking in foreign accent. It can be caused due to brain injury or stroke.
Werewolf Syndrome: This syndrome is known as hypertrichosis. In this condition, there is excessive growth of hair all over the body.
Methemoglobinemia: This is rare condition where the blood turns blue which results in blue coloured skin, lips and nails.
Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome: Also known as premature aging. It is a rare genetic disorder, which children appears to look like an aged person.
Stone man’s disease: Also known as fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive. This is a rare genetic disease in which a person’s muscle tissues are turned in bones.