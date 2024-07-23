7 Unbreakable ODI Cricket Records

Sentinel Digital Desk
1. Sachin Tendulkar’s highest number of Player-Of-The-Match awards
Sachin played cricket for twenty-six years and one day. Well, if we include his international career, it lasted around 24 years, from November 15, 1989 to November 16, 2013. Throughout his career, he received more than sixty-two Player-of-the-Match awards.
2. Best career economy rate in ODIs- Joel Garner (3.09)
During his ODI career, Garner took 146 wickets at an average of 18.84 and an unbeatable economy rate of 3.09. He was a significant player for the West Indies because of his height, which allowed him to bowl a devastating yorker while also generating extra bounce.
3. Misbah-ul-Haq’s most runs in a career without scoring a century (122 runs)
Misbah has played 162 ODIs for Pakistan, with a solid average of 43.41. As a middle-order batsman, his total of 5122 runs is excellent. The only column left blank is the number of hundreds in international cricket. Misbah has never hit a century in limited-overs cricket.
4. Herschelle Gibbs’ most runs in an ODI over
The record of six sixes in an over is extremely difficult to set. Although Yuvraj Singh did it in the inaugural T20 World Cup, few people recall the man who was the first to accomplish this feat on the international stage. Herschelle Gibbs scored six sixes in an over for the first time on the international level.
5. Sachin Tendulkar’s 2016 fours in ODI cricket
Sachin holds the record for the most fours in international cricket. A tally of 2016 fours in ODIs is no easy chore. This record gets highlighted when one considers the bowling lineup he faced. While Indian batter Virat Kohli broke his record for most centuries in one-day internationals, his record for most boundaries appears unbeatable.
6. Most number of consecutive wins in the Cricket World Cup (Australia)
The great Australian side led by Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting dominated world cricket, winning the World Cup in 1999, 2003, and 2007. From 1999 to 2001, the squad also had the longest streak of consecutive World Cup victories, lasting over 25 games.
7. Rohit Sharma’s highest score in an ODI innings
Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most double centuries in ODI cricket, with three to date. His 264-run ODI inning record remains the most unbreakable figure in cricket today.