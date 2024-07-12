7 useful benefits of consuming chia seeds.

Sentinel Digital Desk
Chia seeds are highly nutritious. It is packed with good amount of vitamins, protein, iron, calcium and fiber.
It helps in balancing blood sugar levels, and controls diabetes and cholesterol problems
It helps in improving bone health because of the calcium, magnesium and phosphorous contents in it.
It helps in weight loss because of the high protein content which helps in reducing food cravings.
It is high in fiber and omega 3 which helps in lowering the risk of heart diseases.
Chia seed is also good for digestion and helps in maintaining a healthy gut.
It contains properties zinc and copper which helps in reducing hair loss and prevents scalp infections.