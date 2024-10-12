70th National Awards: Five Remarkable Assamese Films That Stole the Spotlight

Sentinel Digital Desk
Emuthi Puthi - Best Feature Film in Assamese
Directed by Kulanandini Mahanta, Emuthi Puthi explores identity and cultural heritage through relatable Assamese characters. The film addresses societal struggles while portraying themes of resilience in the face of adversity.
Xunyota (Void) - Best Short Film
Xunyota (Void) by Nabapan Deka, winner of the Best Short Film award, delves into deep emotional and existential themes. It reflects on loneliness, emptiness, and the search for meaning in life, offering a profound take on human experiences.
Sikaisal - Best Tiwa Film
Directed by Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah, Sikaisal shines a spotlight on the cultural heritage of the Tiwa community. The film beautifully captures their lives, traditions, and aspirations, winning the Best Tiwa Film award.
Birubala: ‘Witch’ to Padma Shri - Special Mention
This documentary by Aimee Baruah highlights the activism of Birubala Rabha, who has fought against the superstitions surrounding witch-hunting in Assam. The film sheds light on the tragic consequences of these harmful practices.
Hargila: The Greater Adjutant Stork - Special Mention
Directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta, Hargila explores the cultural and ecological importance of the Greater Adjutant Stork. It emphasizes the conservation efforts led by wildlife biologist Purnima Devi Barman to protect this endangered species.