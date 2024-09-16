76th Primetime Emmy Awards Winners

On September 16 (IST), Los Angeles hosted the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. The two-hour show, which featured both unexpected successes and snubs, was hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, a father-son duo..Outstanding Drama Series: Shogun.Best Actor in a Leading Role (Drama): Hiroyuki Sanada for Shogun.Best Actress in a Leading Role (Drama): Anna Sawai for Shogun.Outstanding Anthology Series or Movie: Baby Reindeer.Best Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie: Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer.Best Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie: Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country.Outstanding Comedy Series: Hacks.Best Actor in a Leading Role (Comedy): Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.Best Actress in a Leading Role (Comedy): Jean Smart for Hacks.ALSO READ