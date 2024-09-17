A Series of Political Shifts: Chief Ministers Who Resigned Mid-Term in Recent Years

Sentinel Digital Desk
March 2020: Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh
In March 2020, Kamal Nath resigned as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, just hours before a Supreme Court-mandated floor test. His Congress government was on the verge of collapse after 22 rebel MLAs, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned. This caused the government to lose its majority.
March & July 2021: Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand
In March 2021, Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down as Uttarakhand’s chief minister after internal dissatisfaction within the BJP. Less than four months later, in July 2021, Tirath Singh Rawat, who replaced him, also resigned due to time constraints in securing his Assembly seat.
July 2021: B S Yediyurappa, Karnataka
Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa resigned as Karnataka's chief minister in July 2021 after months of speculation. His decision marked another significant political shift for the BJP in southern India.
September 2021: Vijay Rupani, Gujarat
In September 2021, Vijay Rupani resigned as Gujarat’s chief minister, allowing for new leadership in the state. While Rupani called it an “opportunity” for others, opposition leaders accused the BJP of using him as a scapegoat for their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
June 2022: Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra’s chief minister in June 2022 following a rebellion led by Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde. After the Supreme Court called for a floor test, Thackeray chose to step down, accusing rebel MLAs of betraying the party.
August 2022, January 2024: Nitish Kumar, Bihar
In August 2022, Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar’s chief minister, leaving the NDA and forming a coalition with the RJD and Congress. In January 2024, he once again resigned, ending ties with the Mahagathbandhan to form a government with BJP's support.
February & July 2024: Hemant Soren & Champai Soren
In February 2024, Hemant Soren resigned as Jharkhand’s chief minister just before his arrest over an alleged land scam. In July 2024, his successor, Champai Soren, also resigned, paving the way for Hemant Soren’s return to power.
March 2024: Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana
In March 2024, Manohar Lal Khattar stepped down as Haryana’s chief minister ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle. His resignation came as BJP’s alliance with JJP was on the brink of collapse ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
September 2024: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi
In September 2024, Arvind Kejriwal resigned as Delhi’s chief minister after being released from Tihar Jail following his arrest in the Delhi Excise Policy scam. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appointed Atishi as the new chief minister.