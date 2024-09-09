Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince in India: What’s on the Agenda for Strengthening Ties?

Sentinel Digital Desk
- The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, September 8.
- He was received by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and given a ceremonial welcome.
- The Crown Prince's visit begins today, September 9, and lasts for two days.
- Accompanied by UAE ministers and a business delegation, he is meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for key bilateral talks.
India-UAE Trade Relations
- India and the UAE have centuries-old historical ties centered around maritime trade.
- The UAE is India's second-largest trading partner, and India is one of the UAE’s top export destinations.
- In 2022, India and the UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
- Trade between the two countries grew from $72.9 billion in FY22 to $84.5 billion in FY23.
- The UAE is one of the top investors in India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
- Both countries have strengthened their financial ties by allowing cross-border transactions in local currencies (Rupees and Dirhams) and linking India's UPI with the UAE’s Aani payment system.
- Defence cooperation has increased, with joint naval and air exercises, high-level exchanges, and an Annual Defence Dialogue.
- The Crown Prince will also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on September 9.
- The Crown Prince will meet President Droupadi Murmu and discuss a wide range of bilateral cooperation with PM Modi.
- Potential discussions include the outcomes of Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.
- On the second day of his visit, the Crown Prince will attend a business forum in Mumbai.
- This forum will focus on enhancing trade and investment ties, highlighting the growing strategic importance of India-UAE relations.