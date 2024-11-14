Actor John Krasinski Crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive' of 2024 by PEOPLE Magazine

Sentinel Digital Desk
Actor and director John Krasinski has been crowned PEOPLE magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. Known for his roles in The Office and A Quiet Place, he responded to the honor with his trademark humor, calling it “full surreality.”
In a playful interview with PEOPLE, Krasinski joked that his wife, actress Emily Blunt, might finally use his magazine cover as wallpaper at home. When he first heard the news, he admitted to “immediate blackout...zero thoughts,” even wondering if he was being pranked!
Krasinski rose to fame as Jim in The Office and later became an action star in Amazon’s Jack Ryan. He has portrayed the famous Tom Clancy character previously played by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, and Ben Affleck.
Beyond acting, Krasinski co-wrote, directed, and starred in A Quiet Place, which has since grown into a successful film series. During the pandemic, he also created Some Good News, a web series that spread positivity worldwide.