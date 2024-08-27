After 15 Years of Brotherly War, Oasis Announces Long-Awaited Reunion Tour

Sentinel Digital Desk
British rock band Oasis has officially announced a reunion tour set for 2025. The news was confirmed on the band’s official website, sparking excitement among fans worldwide.
The tour will kick off on July 4, 2025, at Cardiff Principality Stadium in Wales. Oasis will perform 14 shows across the UK, including four nights at Wembley Stadium in London.
In a post on X, frontmen Noel and Liam Gallagher said, “This is it, this is happening.” Despite having a turbulent past together, the brothers appear to have made up for their eagerly anticipated return.
In the 1990s, Oasis became the face of Britpop with iconic anthems like “Wonderwall,” “Live Forever,” and “Champagne Supernova.” Their debut album, Definitely Maybe, topped the charts and defined a generation of British rock.
Despite their success, the Gallagher brothers’ infamous feuds often overshadowed the band’s achievements. Their constant clashes led to the band’s split in 2009, with Noel stating he couldn’t work with Liam any longer.
Oasis disbanded after a particularly heated argument in 2009. Since then, the brothers have publicly traded insults, leaving fans doubtful of any potential reunion.
In the days leading up to the announcement, rumors of a reunion tour spread like wildfire. Liam Gallagher fueled the speculation, interacting with fans on social media, which only heightened anticipation.
The band officially confirmed the reunion on its website, promising dates across Britain and Ireland, with plans for international shows later in 2025. The statement declared, “The great wait is over. Come see.”