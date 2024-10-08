After 48 Years, 70-Year-Old Woman Gets Her Long-Awaited Job Letter

Sentinel Digital Desk
Tizi Hodson, a 70-year-old former stuntwoman, received a letter she sent 48 years ago applying for a motorcycle stunt rider job. The letter, written in 1976, was stuck behind a drawer at a post office and just resurfaced.
The letter arrived with a note: “Late delivery by Staines Post Office. Found behind a draw. Only about 50 years later.” Tizi, who had wondered for years why she never got a reply, was finally given closure.
Tizi shared her memories of typing the application in her London flat and eagerly waiting for a response. “I was so disappointed because I really wanted to be a stunt rider on a motorcycle,” she recalled.
Despite not getting the job, Tizi lived an adventurous life. She became a snake handler, horse whisperer, and even learned to fly, eventually becoming an aerobatic pilot and instructor.
Tizi admitted she kept her gender a secret while applying for jobs, believing she wouldn't be considered otherwise. “I even told them I didn’t mind how many bones I might break,” she said.
Looking back on her exciting career, Tizi has no regrets. “If I could speak to my younger self, I’d say go and do everything I’ve done,” the 70-year-old said with pride.