After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat; Mumbai Police Files Extortion Case

Sentinel Digital Desk
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has received a death threat along with a demand for Rs 50 lakh. Mumbai police confirmed the incident on Thursday, and an extortion case has been filed.
The threatening call was made from a mobile number registered under the name of Faizan Khan, located in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The caller demanded Rs 50 lakh from the actor.
This threat follows a series of threats to actor Salman Khan, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The call was received at Bandra police station, which has registered a case.
Bandra police have filed a case under sections of extortion and criminal intimidation. Police teams have been dispatched to investigate further, but no arrests have been made as of now.