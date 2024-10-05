Agra Teacher Tragically Dies After Scammers Impersonate Police, Claim Daughter Involved in Sex Scandal

Sentinel Digital Desk
A 58-year-old government school teacher, Malti Verma from Agra, collapsed and died after receiving multiple scam calls. The fraudsters posed as police officers, accusing her 20-year-old daughter of being involved in a sex scandal.
The scammers demanded a payment of Rs 1 lakh, threatening to circulate an obscene video of her daughter if the money wasn’t paid. The continuous calls caused immense stress for Malti.
Malti’s son, Deepanshu, revealed that the scammers made over 10 calls in a span of 15 minutes. He identified the callers as scammers from Pakistan, with a +92 prefix, and reassured his mother it was a fraud. Despite this, her anxiety escalated.
Malti complained of chest pain and anxiety after the calls. Her condition worsened rapidly, and she was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead due to cardiac arrest.
DCP Suraj Rai stated that an investigation under the IT Act is underway. Police are tracking the numbers used by the scammers and trying to uncover the exact circumstances leading to her death.
Malti’s family lodged a police complaint after her final rites, hoping for justice against the cyber fraudsters. The heartbreaking incident highlights the severe impact of cybercrime on victims and their families.