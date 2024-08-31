Airlifted Helicopter Crashes Near Kedarnath Dham Amid Ongoing Yatra

Sentinel Digital Desk
A helicopter crashed into the Mandakini River while being airlifted for repairs near the holy Kedarnath Dham.
The helicopter, belonging to a private company, was engaged in carrying pilgrims to the Kedarnath temple. It made an emergency landing on May 24, 2024, due to a technical malfunction.
The damaged helicopter was being airlifted to the Gauchar airstrip by an MI-17 aircraft. The MI-17 lost balance due to the helicopter's weight and adverse wind conditions, leading to the chopper's release near Tharu Camp.
The SDRF quickly responded with a rescue operation at the crash site. Thankfully, no passengers or cargo were aboard, and no casualties were reported.
The incident adds to the challenges of the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra, already impacted by heavy rains. Many pilgrims had to rely on helicopter services due to closed trek routes.