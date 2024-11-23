Airlines To Provide Snacks and Beverages To Passengers Of Delayed Flights, DGCA Issues Advisory

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed airlines to provide essential amenities like snacks and refreshments to passengers during flight delays, ensuring passenger convenience during unforeseen disruptions.
According to the advisory, passengers are entitled to:
Drinking water for delays under 2 hours.
Tea/coffee with snacks for delays between 2 and 4 hours.
Meals for delays exceeding 4 hours.
These measures aim to improve passenger experience during extended waiting periods.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation emphasized the importance of addressing passenger needs, stating on X, “These provisions prioritize passenger convenience and basic needs during delays.”
The guidelines come amidst frequent delays in the national capital caused by low visibility due to fog. Airlines are expected to implement these measures to reduce inconvenience for travellers.