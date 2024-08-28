Airtel to Shut Down Wynk Music After a Decade, Partners with Apple for New Streaming Offers

Sentinel Digital Desk
Bharti Airtel has announced the closure of its streaming music service, Wynk Music, ten years after its launch. The company will absorb all Wynk Music employees into the broader Airtel ecosystem.
A Bharti Airtel spokesperson confirmed the shutdown, stating, "We can confirm that we will sunset Wynk Music, and all Wynk employees will be absorbed within the Airtel ecosystem."
The announcement follows Bharti Airtel's strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to bring exclusive offers for Apple TV+ and Apple Music to Indian users.
Wynk Premium users will receive exclusive offers from Airtel for Apple Music, ensuring a smooth transition to the new platform.
Launched in 2014, Wynk Music served over 100 million customers, offering offline music downloads, caller tunes, podcasts, and streaming in multiple regional languages.
Airtel’s new partnership will also enhance its Xstream fibre offerings, with Apple TV+ content available to premium Airtel WiFi and Postpaid plan customers.
These Apple Music and Apple TV+ offers will be available exclusively to Airtel customers in India later this year, providing enhanced entertainment options.