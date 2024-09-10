Akon, Boney M, and R3HAB to Headline Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 in Shillong

Sentinel Digital Desk
Global music icon Akon will perform in India at the Cherry Blossom Festival on November 16, 2024. This much-anticipated concert is part of his “Superfan Tour,” with just one show in each Asian country this November and December.
The festival will feature legendary acts like Boney M and R3HAB, with each headlining on different days. Boney M’s performance is extra special as it’s part of their farewell tour, featuring founding member Maizie Williams.
Rockski EMG is organizing the event in collaboration with Akon’s company, Konvict Touring. The Cherry Blossom Festival is known for impressive lineups, drawing fans from across the Northeast and beyond.
Last year’s Cherry Blossom Festival featured Ne-Yo and Ronan Keating, attracting huge crowds. This year’s edition promises to be even bigger with performances from Akon, Boney M, and R3HAB.
Season tickets for the festival are now on sale on BookMyShow.com. General Admission starts at ₹3,299, while VIP passes are available for ₹8,999.