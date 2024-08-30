Alarming Rise: Student Suicide Rate in India Exceeds Population Growth

Sentinel Digital Desk
Student suicides in India are rising at an alarming rate, surpassing both population growth and overall suicide trends.
Based on the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the report "Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India" was launched on Wednesday at the Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024. Student suicides increased by 4% annually, compared to a 2% rise in overall suicides. In 2022, there were 13,044 recorded student suicides, a slight decline from 13,089 in 2021.
Over the last decade, the number of student suicides doubled from 6,654 to 13,044. This increase is particularly alarming as the rate of student suicides has grown at twice the pace of the overall suicide rate over the past 20 years.
Student suicides account for 7.6% of all suicides in India, comparable to other professions like paid workers, farmers, and the jobless.
- Maharashtra: 1,764 suicides (14%)
- Tamil Nadu: 1,416 suicides (11%)
- Madhya Pradesh: 1,340 suicides (10%)
- Uttar Pradesh: 8% of student suicides
- Jharkhand: 6%
- Southern states and Union Territories collectively contribute 29% of student suicides.
Academic Distress and Career Pressure: Intense academic competition and focused career choices.
Ragging and Bullying: Discrimination and harassment in educational institutions.
Financial Stress: Economic difficulties affecting students and their families.
Lack of Support: Inadequate emotional and mental health support from families and institutions.
Changing Family Structures: Emotional neglect and social apathy.
Undetected Psychiatric Disorders: Lack of communication and awareness.
Ganesh Kohli, Founder of the IC3 Movement, emphasizes the urgent need to address mental health challenges in learning institutions. He advocates for a shift in educational focus towards fostering well-being, rather than competition.