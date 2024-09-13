Amit Shah Announces Port Blair's New Name Sri Vijaya Puram

Sentinel Digital Desk
On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a significant change: Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has been renamed "Sri Vijaya Puram."
Amit Shah explained that the renaming is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to remove colonial influences from India’s history. The new name, "Sri Vijaya Puram," represents the victory achieved during the freedom struggle.
Shah highlighted the importance of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands in India's freedom struggle. The islands were the site where Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose first unfurled the Indian flag and housed the infamous Cellular Jail where freedom fighters, including Veer Savarkar, were imprisoned.
Port Blair was originally named in honor of Captain Archibald Blair, a British naval officer. The Cellular Jail National Memorial, a key historical site, was a notorious prison for many freedom fighters.
This renaming is part of a broader trend where the BJP-led government has been restoring historical names to places across India, moving away from colonial-era names.