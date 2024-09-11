Amit Shah Declares Cybersecurity a National Priority, Reveals Plans to Train 5,000 Cyber Commandos"

Sentinel Digital Desk
Cyber security is no longer just about protecting the digital world. It has become a key part of national security, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He highlighted that India's growth is impossible without focusing on cybersecurity.
Amit Shah explained that as technology is used more in new initiatives, it also creates new risks. He spoke at the foundation day event of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which was set up to fight cybercrime.
Amit Shah launched four platforms during the event:
- Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC)
- Samanvaya platform
- Cyber Commandos program
- Suspect Registry
These platforms will help in fighting cybercrime and coordinating efforts across the country.
The Suspect Registry will list repeat offenders involved in cybercrime. Police and bank officials across India can use this registry to check individuals before opening bank accounts, ensuring better security nationwide.
The government plans to train 5,000 cyber commandos over the next five years. These commandos will protect against digital threats as India's internet user base continues to grow rapidly, reaching 95 crore users by 2024.
With 46% of the world’s digital transactions happening in India, the need for cybersecurity is higher than ever. Amit Shah emphasized that as more people use digital accounts and services, protecting them from online fraud is crucial.