Apple Watch’s ECG Feature Saves Elderly Woman by Detecting Irregular Heartbeat

Sentinel Digital Desk
An Apple Watch Series 10 helped an elderly woman detect a serious heart condition. The watch’s ECG feature identified an irregular heartbeat, leading to a timely diagnosis of atrial fibrillation (AFib).
Nikias Molina shared on social media that his grandmother’s Apple Watch alerted her to seek medical attention. The post garnered over 2.2 million views, with many users sharing similar life-saving experiences with the watch.
AFib is a heart condition that causes an irregular and often rapid heartbeat. If untreated, it can lead to serious complications such as stroke or heart failure.
The Apple Watch, beyond just tracking steps or sleep, features an ECG app that can help users detect heart conditions like AFib, offering real-time insights into heart health.
This is not the first time the Apple Watch has saved lives. It has been credited for detecting low or high heart rates, and even alerting emergency services during life-threatening falls.
Apple continues to enhance its health-monitoring ecosystem, adding features like fall detection, blood oxygen monitoring, and emergency satellite communication, further empowering users to monitor their well-being.