Are Concert Tickets in India Breaking the Bank?

Sentinel Digital Desk
In recent years, concert ticket prices in India have surged dramatically, raising questions about affordability. With high-profile artists like Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh set to perform, many are wondering if the prices are justified.
Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025, with ticket prices ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000. Due to overwhelming demand, a third concert was added for January 21, 2025. Diljit Dosanjh's concerts are also expected to attract large crowds.
The resale market has seen outrageous price hikes. Coldplay tickets that were originally priced at ₹35,000 are being resold for as high as ₹7 lakh. Such price surge highlights the frustrations of fans and the challenges posed by ticket scalping.
Breakdown of Ticket Prices
A significant portion of concert ticket revenue is allocated to various sectors:
Artist Fees: Approximately 40% goes to the performing artist.
Venue Costs: 20% covers venue rental and associated logistics.
Production Costs: Around 25% is spent on sound, lighting, and other production elements.
Marketing and Ticketing Fees: The remaining 15% is split between marketing and ticketing platforms like BookMyShow.
The rise in ticket prices reflects broader economic trends, including increased disposable income among urban consumers and a growing entertainment market. The organized live events sector alone saw a 20% growth in 2023.
Many fans believe that concerts are overpriced. The frustration with ticket availability is apparent, as seen by reports of long delays and technical problems on ticket sites.
In response to the outcry, BookMyShow has warned against unauthorized resale, emphasizing that such practices are illegal in India. However, they face criticism for not adequately controlling ticket sales.
As the demand for live music experiences continues to rise, it remains to be seen how the industry will adapt. Ticket prices may stabilize or continue to climb, influenced by artist popularity and market conditions.