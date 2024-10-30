Army Jawans Celebrate Diwali Along LoC While Staying on High Alert

Sentinel Digital Desk
Army jawans and officers stationed along the Line of Control (LoC) are celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, hundreds of kilometers from their homes. This celebration is a significant family tradition within the armed forces, even in challenging circumstances.
The troops maintain a high level of vigilance against attempts by adversaries to infiltrate terrorists across the border. Despite this, they light diyas and burst crackers to mark the festive occasion, blending duty with celebration.
An officer shared, "We celebrate Diwali miles away from our homes. The Army is like another big family for us." This sense of camaraderie helps them create a festive atmosphere even while on duty.
During the celebrations, the jawans performed Lakshmi Puja, sang the Lakshmi-Ganesh aarti, and enjoyed bursting crackers. These traditions bring joy and a sense of normalcy to their lives, reinforcing the spirit of togetherness among the troops.