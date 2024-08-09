Arshad Nadeem Throws Pakistan into History Books with Javelin Gold

Sentinel Digital Desk
Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the men's javelin, shattering the Olympic record by 92.97 meters.
This was Pakistan's first-ever Olympic gold in athletics and their first Olympic medal in any sport in 32 years. It was not only breaking the previous Olympic record but also setting a new Asian record.
The event was strongly competitive, with the silver going to India's Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, at 89.45 meters, and the bronze to two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, with 88.54 meters in the javelin throw.
Arshad Nadeem is a Pakistani Javelin Thrower who gained worldwide recognition for his performances in javelin throw, in particular at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where he finished fifth in the final, which became Pakistan's best-ever finish in Olympic track and field events.
Arshad Nadeem's Olympic journey began in the humble surroundings of Mian Channu, a small town in the Punjab region of Pakistan. His early life had struggles of poverty, which makes his rise to the top even more remarkable.
It was only after winning gold at the 2019 South Asian Games that Arshad made his mark with an incredible record-breaking performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Saroj Devi, Neeraj Chopra's mother, reacted with a loving response to Arshad Nadeem's triumph.
She sent all the best wishes to Arshad, saying that he is like a son for her. It was more than the rivalry and they were more than happy to see both of them doing well in their respective careers.
Her words somehow managed to sum up the great sportsmanship and comradely display put forward by the two athletes across borders.