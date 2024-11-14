Arshdeep Singh Surpasses Bumrah to Become India’s Second-Highest T20I Wicket-Taker

Sentinel Digital Desk
Arshdeep Singh became India’s second-highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is, with a total of 92 wickets from 59 innings, maintaining an economy rate of 8.34 and an average of 18.47.
India's Men in Blue secured an 11-run win against South Africa in the third T20I match of the series held in Centurion. Arshdeep Singh played a key role in this victory.
In this match, Arshdeep surpassed prominent bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, achieving a major milestone in his T20I career.
Arshdeep is now just four wickets away from overtaking Yuzvendra Chahal to become India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is.
Bumrah has 89 wickets in T20Is from 69 innings at an economy rate of 6.27. While Bhuvneshwar has 90 wickets from 86 innings at an economy rate of 6.96.