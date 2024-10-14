Arunachal’s Chum Darang Joins Bigg Boss 18

Sentinel Digital Desk
Chum Darang, known for her role in the film Badhaai Do, has joined the 18th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Her entry has generated excitement among fans and the northeastern community.
Darang is from Pasighat in East Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh. She has gained recognition not only for her acting but also as a former beauty pageant winner and entrepreneur.
Chum Darang’s participation in Bigg Boss is expected to bring more visibility to talents from the Northeast, a region that is often underrepresented in Indian mainstream media.
In addition to her acting career, Darang won the Miss AAPSU title in 2010 and the Miss Tiara India International title in 2017. Her journey reflects her diverse talents and accomplishments.
As a contestant, Chum Darang will compete with top television personalities, facing the challenges of the Bigg Boss house. Fans are eager to see her journey unfold on the reality show.