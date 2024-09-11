Assam Actress Sumi Borah Declared ‘Most Wanted’ in Multi-Crore Trading Scam: How She’s Linked to the Fraud

Sentinel Digital Desk
A lookout circular has been issued for Assamese actress Sumi Borah and five others for their involvement in a multi-crore online trading scam. They failed to appear before the police despite receiving notices.
Bishal Phukan, the mastermind of the Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam, was arrested on August 30 in Dibrugarh, Assam. He lured investors with promises of high returns through online trading schemes.
Sumi Borah, along with her husband, Tarkik Borah, and two others, has been declared 'most wanted’ by the police. The authorities have launched a manhunt to capture the group for their involvement in the scam.
Borah’s Involvement and Financial Gains
Sumi Borah allegedly received Rs 20 crore in her bank account from Bishal Phukan. She is accused of luring investors to Phukan’s company, benefiting financially from the scam.
Phukan spent lavishly on Borah, including Rs 1 crore on expensive clothes and Rs 2.5 crore on a foreign trip. He also funded her extravagant wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, costing Rs 5 crore.
Borah used her connections in the Assamese film industry to help Phukan secure clients for his online trading schemes. In return, she was rewarded with commissions from the profits.
Born on August 9, 1993, in Dibrugarh, Sumi Borah is known for her versatility in Assam’s cultural scene, particularly in traditional dance forms like Bihu and Sattriya.
Borah started learning traditional Assamese dance at the age of three under Guru Ruplekha Borbora Das at Chaulkhowa Music College, laying the foundation for her success in performing arts.