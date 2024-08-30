Assam Assembly Introduces Landmark Bills on Compulsory Muslim Marriage Registration and Heritage Conservation

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Assam Assembly has introduced two significant bills: the Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024 and the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024.
Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024
The Assam Assembly passed a bill that mandates the registration of all Muslim marriages and divorces with the government. This initiative is aimed at improving the quality of life for young girls and protecting their rights.
Key Provisions of the Bill
- Mandatory Registration: All Muslim marriages and divorces must be registered with the government.
- Age Requirement: Marriages involving individuals under the legal age (18 for women, 21 for men) will not be registered.
- Social Impact: The bill is designed to prevent teenage pregnancies, child marriages, and marriages without mutual consent.
The bill helps prevent men from deserting their wives after marriage. It also seeks to curb polygamy and ensure that married women and widows can claim their rightful entitlements, including inheritance rights.
Previously, Muslim marriages were registered by Kazis. The new law brings these registrations under government oversight to ensure better compliance and protection of rights.
The Assam Assembly also passed the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024, which abolishes the Assam Moslem Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935. This move aligns with the new registration requirements.
Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024
The second bill introduced aims to protect and conserve Assam's heritage sites. It strengthens the legal framework for regulating land use and construction around these sites to safeguard them from threats posed by rapid urbanization.
The bill grants the government greater authority to regulate activities around cultural landmarks, ensuring their preservation. A heritage conservation committee will be established to monitor and enforce the new regulations.
Outsiders will no longer be permitted to purchase land within five kilometers of iconic heritage institutions that are at least 250 years old, such as Batadrawa Than and Barpeta Satra. The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 is the legislation that was passed by the Assam Legislative Assembly for this purpose.
With the passing of this bill, Chapter XII will be included in the parent act, Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886. The newly inserted Chapter XII will now protect land near the iconic structures in the state in the future.
A comprehensive database will be created to catalog all recognized heritage sites in Assam. This database will serve as a valuable resource for the government and the public, promoting greater awareness and engagement with the state's cultural heritage.