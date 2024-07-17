Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Security Upgrade
Sentinel Digital Desk
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's security has been upgraded to Z+ category (All India).
Sarma previously had Z category CRPF protection across Northeast India. The upgrade was made in consultation with the Central Security Agency.
Previous Chief Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Tarun Gogoi, and Prafulla Kumar Mahanta had NSG protection based on threat perception in Assam.
Sarma was granted Z+ security in 2017.
The cabinet has decided to maintain traffic during the Chief Minister's road travel, with pauses for up to two minutes if necessary, and ambulances will proceed without interruption.
The Government of Assam has revoked accommodation and security coverage for former Chief Ministers, following a Cabinet decision on January 1, 2022, but current Ex-Chief Ministers will continue to use the facilities.