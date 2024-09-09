CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover, Confirms Completion Timeline

Sentinel Digital Desk
On September 8, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover construction site in Guwahati. He inspected the work late at night.
The Assam CM assured that the Noonmati-Chandmari stretch of the flyover will be open to the public by March 2025. The full project is expected to be completed by early 2026.
To ease traffic during Durga Puja, CM Sarma promised that roads near the construction site will be cleared, ensuring smooth movement for vehicles.
The project costs around Rs 854 crores. Its goal is to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in key areas of Guwahati.
The 4-lane flyover will connect Noonmati FCI godown to the RBI office, providing a smoother and faster route for commuters, reducing traffic pressure.
Once finished, the flyover will help connect important areas like Rajgarh and Ulubari, offering better transport options for residents and visitors alike. CM Sarma also shared a video of his inspection on X.