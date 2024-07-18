Assam’s Crusade Against Child Marriage; Over 3000 Arrests and 81% Reduction in Cases

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's campaign against child marriage, launched in January 2023, led to 3,015 arrests, showing the government's dedication to combating the social evil..The latest report titled "Towards Justice: Ending Child Marriage" reveals an 81% reduction in child marriage cases across 20 Assam districts from 2021-22 to 2023-24..Released on the World Day for International Justice, July 17, the report credits Assam's initiatives and rigorous prosecution for this success..CM Sarma announced on X, "Our efforts have led to an 81% decline in child marriages since 2021. We will not rest until we eliminate this social evil.".The report highlights Jorhat and Nagaon districts achieving a 100% reduction in child marriage cases, while Goalpara reported an 8% decrease..Data from the NCRB and surveys in 1,132 villages show 30% of villages have eradicated child marriage and 40% have seen substantial reductions..The report indicates 98% of Assam's population believes prosecution is essential in ending child marriage, underscoring the campaign's impact..ALSO READ