Assam's New Law: Life Imprisonment for “Love Jihad”

Sentinel Digital Desk
On Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that his government would soon introduce a law mandating life imprisonment for cases of 'love jihad'.
“We spoke about ‘love jihad’ during the elections. In the next few days, we will bring a law that will award life imprisonment in such cases,” said the Assam CM.
Love 'Jihad' is an unofficial term used by radical Hindu groups for referring to an alleged campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu girls under the pretext of love.
The proposed law is designed to protect individuals from deceitful and coercive conversions and marriages, ensuring religious freedom and personal safety.
The law will mandate life imprisonment for anyone found guilty of fraudulent conversion through marriage. It also includes stringent measures for those aiding such activities.
This law will be incorporated into Assam's existing legal structure, with specific amendments to enforce stricter penalties for offenders. Special investigation teams will be formed to handle cases related to "love jihad," ensuring swift and thorough investigations.
If enacted, this law could significantly impact interfaith marriages and conversions in Assam, with broader social and legal repercussions.
Assam's proposed law aims to address coercive religious conversions, ensuring individuals' rights and freedoms are protected. The final outcome will depend on legislative approval and implementation.